It was an action packed week of football in the Shoalhaven as teams from around the state travelled to Nowra for the NSW First Nations Football Tournament.
For the 600 keen athletes it was a welcome sight to be back on the field after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic which had sidelined the competition.
"The world game meets the oldest living culture." Those are the words that were echoed by the organisers of the festival ahead of competition kick-off.
Speaking on the return of the event, Festival Director Bernie McLeod said, "After two years of not being able to host the event, it comes with great joy that we are back and giving a platform for our Indigenous footballers to showcase their talent across all ages in NSW."
The athletes took this platform and ran with it, as they put on a series of electric performances across the three days of competition. This year's tournament featured not only Men's and Women's teams but also clashes between the Under 14 Boys and Girls teams.
The All-Age Men semi finals clashes saw a pair of tough battles. There was a derby between the Newcastle All Stars Red and Black sides, with the dynamite Reds side coming away with a 5-1 victory.
The other match saw Northern Nations FC take charge against our hometown South Coast Swans, with Northern walking the winners and booking their ticket to the grand final. In the tournament-deciding match, Newcastle proved too strong for Northern as they won 7-1.
Newcastle All Stars Red were dominant throughout the entire tournament, never dropping a game.
At halftime of the grand final match the popular Elders Walking Football match and an Under 8's game was played. A special celebrity match was also played with former Socceroos, First Nations role models, Football Australia and NSW staff as well as non-Indigenous athletes participating.
In the All-Age Women Tournament, the Newcastle All Stars took on the Central Coast Mariners in the grand final.
The Mariners won 3-1 to capture this year's title. The Mariners were led by A-League signee Annalise Rasmussen, who was named as player of the tournament for strong leadership and skilled play.
There were many familiar football faces in attendance with the likes of ex-Socceroos Jade North, Adam Federici and Mark Bridge making their way to Ison Park. Ex-NPL player Scott Ballie was also in attendance (Sydney Olympic FC, Newcastle Jets FC).
Local South East Phoenix head coach Norm Boardman was also present, having coached in all levels of the game from Football Australia all the way to grassroots level.
While every team was vying to take home the tournament championship, it was about way more than that. After two years of not being able to run, everyone coming together for a week of celebration was the main goal.
Football NSW's Inclusion and Diversity Coordinator Annabel Meadley said, "The purpose of the event is to bring together Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities from around NSW and offer a first-class football tournament."
"The tournament's primary focus is to work towards creating career pathways for First Nations football players and coaches, as well as increase participation and promote healthy lifestyles."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
