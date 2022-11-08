Inspired by La Nina downpours, a lifelong mentorship with Ulladulla Yuin elder Uncle Noel Butler and a mid-pandemic writing session with Rene Le Feuvre, Hein Cooper has returned with 'The Weatherman'.
Hein, a well-known local singer/songwriter, 'The Weatherman' is an emotive and captivating track questioning a societal disconnect from nature, alongside a lack of understanding for those who hold the wisdom of thousands of years prior.
Written in July of 2021, during an abnormal amount of rainfall, Hein Cooper felt compelled to introduce the track to Uncle Noel Butler, the Yuin Elder who had mentored him and his brother during their adolescence.
Inviting the four winds to rise at the song's beginning, Uncle Noel collaborated to also record Didgeridoo within 'The Weatherman', creating a thematic understanding that the song was now 'us' - a combination of all its contributors and not just one belonging to Cooper.
With encouragement from Trish Butler (Noel's wife), Hein was successful in receiving a grant to assist the community in processing the recent rain and pandemic events.
Over four days, various members of the Ulladulla and South Coast community joined Hein Cooper to write songs, as catharsis.
The project culminated in the group offering their voices to sign on 'The Weatherman', broadening the contribution and effect of Noel Butler's 'us' even further. With ambient background noise also collected from The Badawang Hills, both Yuin flora and fauna also contributed to the final piece.
Hein remained local for all recording too, working out of Ulladulla's Studio 5, with Jackson Barclay (Vera Blue, Winderbourne) and George Georgiadis (The Vanns, Gang of Youths) handling mixing and mastering.
Hein is pleased with his effort
"Who is the weatherman? This is the deep question behind the song," he said.
"Is it the one who's paid big bucks by large companies to read off a script? Or is it he who feels into nature, into the forest, the wind and the water, the animals and plants?
"I believe nature has all of the answers to our current issues, and this song is a mantra to tap into those secrets, especially through the indigenous knowledge carried by elders still willing to share."
Uncle Noel was happy to take part in the project.
"The song's introduction is asking for help, for the creator to send a wind spirit, to bring the different winds from the different directions," Uncle Noel said.
"The North-East; can you bring the wind? From the North; bring the wind. From the West: only bring a little bit as it can be nasty - the fighting man's wind.
"This song is about understanding what's been given to you, understanding what's called nature - it's all there, the answers are all around us, even the weather."
In celebration of the release of 'The Weatherman', Hein and Uncle Noel will combine for a poignant performance and debut of the track at Barn On The Ride in Morton.
Just days out from Christmas (Friday, December 23), both performances will provide the town with an opportunity to come together and connect over a track that desires to unite and bond all.
"The show on December 23 will be set at the Barn on the Ridge, backdropped by the incredible Badawang mountain range, with the sacred Pigeon House mountain standing tall. Uncle Noel and I will perform this song together and I cannot wait to share this moment with the local community," Hein said
Weather man said it's gonna rain down,
But Sun is shining over my skin,
There's people running round like the end is near,
Well I've never seen nothing like this before
I'm just trynna mind my own business,
Waiting for the day to arrive,
Seems like
No one really knows where the charts come from,
And I've never met anyone who's felt the cold,
The weather man
The weather man
The weather man
Has made the call
Everybody's wearing these raincoats,
Bought them from the company store
Better get in quick for the end is here....
They're selling it 'one way to save us all'
Well I've been building up my own clouds,
no weatherman can't figure me out,
looking back on all that I've left behind,
I've never felt nothing like this before...
The weather man
The weather man
The weather man has made the call
Lightning strike
Stormy weather
Fly the kites
All together
Letter slipped in under the door
Asking me to come on the show,
Offering the world in the palm of my hand,
Well, I'll never take nothing from him again,
So Turn the tv off my friend....
Coz ain't there no more special guests
Someone told me all of the cast were dead,
well I've never nothing like that before....
The weather man
The weather man
The weather man has made the call.....
