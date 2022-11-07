THE Hope Centre is about giving people a hand up - not a handout.
The centre is a partnership between All Saints Anglican Church and Anglicare - its aim is to help people in the Nowra area.
These two groups have united so they can offer more assistance to the community and the Nowra centre was officially opened recently.
Before the partnership, All Saints Community Care had been operating in the community for 34 years, while Anglicare is well known around the Shoalhaven for all the good work it does.
Lynda Nolan from the Hope Centre said from the partnership they would offer food and financial assistance, along with emergency assistance for people experiencing extreme need and crisis.
"People can come in and we can sit with them and learn what their challenges are and work out how we can serve them," she said.
Lynda said they can help people find programs or other assistance avenues.
"We can help people meet their challenges," she said.
Rev Geoff Thompson from the All Saints Anglican Church said they want to bring hope to people in "all different shapes".
"When people come in here they will leave here with some hope and that can either have some sort of financial assistance or knowing that someone listened to them and understands what they need to do next," Rev Thompson said.
Their hope could come from a "micro loan", budgeting counselling or a from a box of groceries.
People can walk in from the streets and get help at the Hope Centre at 68 Plunkett Street Nowra
"We take it case by case but anyone can walk through the door," Lynda said.
The Hope Centre does not operate homeless shelters but has a strong relationship with groups like Salt Ministries which runs the recently reopened Nowra homeless shelter.
The Hope Centre is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from10am to 3pm.
"We ask people to come by 2.30pm so we can sit with them and work out how we can help," Lynda said.
"It's important that when someone walks out of here they know someone cares."
The Hope Centre wants to move away from the "bandaid" solution business.
"We want to give people something they can constructively build for themselves with goals and get of the troubles they are in," Rev Thompson said.
The Hope Centre also has a wonderful band of volunteers.
