Remembrance Day is a time to honour the soldiers who fought for us in the first world war.
Different areas will hold events on the day (November 11) to honour and respect the fallen.
The Shoalhaven is no different, with various events being held - here are some of them:
The Bearded Brewer, Nowra
The Bearded Brewer in Nowra will be holding a BBQ to respect and remember the soldiers who passed in the First World War.
Run by "Soldier On", the event will be a BBQ breakfast and will be an opportunity to gather in an informal setting prior to attending respective Remembrance Day Commemorative Services.
Attendees must RSVP via activities@soldieron.org.au by Wednesday November 9.
Walsh Memorial Park, Meroo Street, Bomaderry
This service will see Shoalhaven City Councillors and student representatives from Nowra Anglican College attending to pay respects.
Students will recite the Commemoration to the Fallen and lay a wreath at the service.
Representatives from Council will also attend and lay a wreath as part of the service.
A BBQ at the Bomaderry RSL Sub Branch office will follow the service.
Memorial Park, Shoalhaven Heads Road
Similar to the Bomaderry Remembrance Day service, the Shoalhaven Heads service will see representatives from Shoalhaven City Council attending to lay a wreath.
The ceremony will begin at 10:50.
Ex Servos Club Anzac Memorial on the Princes Highway
This Ulladulla service will begin at 10:45am, following the same structure as the services in Nowra.
There is yet to be confirmed whether any council men or women will be attending, however a wreath will be laid.
