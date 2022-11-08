'GOANNA' Performance
Encore Cafe & Bar, Nowra
On Saturday, November 12, come and enjoy 'GOANNA' as they celebrate 40 years with the launch of their debut album 'Spirit of Peace'. Running from 8.00pm to 10.30pm, enjoy music which olds messages of positive engagement in Indigenous rights and environmental protection. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased online.
Kangaroo Valley Farmer's Market
159 Moss Vale Road, Kangaroo Valley
On Sunday, November 13, come and buy some locally grown fruit and veg, or check out some handmade arts and crafts at the Kangaroo Valley markets. Running from 9.30am, there is something for everyone at the markets.
READ MORE:
Never ending 80's - 'Party like it's 1989'
The Country Club, St Georges Basin
On Saturday, November 12, spend a night out in St Georges Basin and 'party like it's 1989'. Held at the Country Club in St Georges Basin, this is a night for all lovers of 80s music to party away and enjoy artists such as on Jovi, Huey Lewis & The News and Whitney Houston just to name a few. Running from 8.00pm, tickets are $39.50 and can be purchased online.
Nunsense: the Mega Musical Version
Nowra Theatre Players, Bomaderry
On November 18, come and see Nunsense - The Mega-Musical Version. This is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of a group of nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. With showings from 2pm and 8pm, tickets which cost $32 must be bought quick as they are selling fast. Tickets can be bought online.
Stonehenge History Talk
Nowra Library
On Wednesday, November 9, come and listen to a history talk about Stonehenge by Lloyd Pitcher. Pitcher will explore aspects of the identity and meaning of Stonehenge, a fascinating historical site annually visited by one million people. This free event will run from 11.00am to 12.00pm.
Ulladulla LEGO Club
Ulladulla Library
On Wednesday, November 16, children aged 5 to 12 are welcomed to come along and put their imagination to the test with LEGO. Parents do not need to book this free event, which takes place from 3.30pm to 4.30pm. It's a great way for parents and their children to spend an afternoon, playing together and building with some LEGO.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.