Shoalhaven Water's electronic billing campaign

Updated November 7 2022 - 1:09pm, first published 10:33am
"Moving to electronic billing can not only reduce your environmental footprint but also allows you to easily check and compare new and past accounts. Picture supplied

Shoalhaven Water is offering eligible customers the chance to win $1000 off their water bill when they switch to electronic billing before the end of the year.

