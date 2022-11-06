Shoalhaven Water is offering eligible customers the chance to win $1000 off their water bill when they switch to electronic billing before the end of the year.
To enter the competition eligible customers need to register for an eNotices account before Sunday December 31.
An eNotices account allows customers to receive and store water bills in one place via a personalised online portal.
Shoalhaven Water Executive Manager Robert Horner said switching to eNotices was a fast, convenient and secure way to get your water account via email.
"Moving to electronic billing can not only reduce your environmental footprint but also allows you to easily check and compare new and past accounts. For landlords, using eNotices can help you be tax-ready quickly and easily and it can reduce the likelihood of lost paperwork down the track," he said.
"With many households looking for ways to 'go green' and save on their everyday expenses, now is a great time to make the switch to electronic billing and go into the draw to win.
All customers that currently receive their water account in the post are eligible to enter the competition.
To make the switch for details on how to enter get more details visit www.shoalwater.nsw.gov.au/community/news/news-details/news---go-green
The winner will be announced on Shoalhaven City Council's Facebook page on Tuesday January 31 2023 and published on the Shoalhaven Water website.
