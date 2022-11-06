Power lines down, Sanctuary Point homes without electricity

37 homes in Sanctuary Point are without electricity, after power lines came down near Nirimba Ave.
The top section of a power pole detached from the structure just before 8am Monday (November 7).
Crews from Endeavour Energy are already responding to the incident, which also caused outages on Flamingo Ave and Warrego Dr.
Nirimba Ave is partially closed while crews repair the power lines.
According to an Endeavour Energy spokesperson, a blown dropout fuse is suspected to have caused the damage and outage.
The spokesperson told the Register that Endeavour Energy crews are confident they can restore power by about 11.30am.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
