Power lines down, Sanctuary Point homes without electricity

Jorja McDonnell
Jorja McDonnell
Updated November 7 2022 - 10:21am, first published 10:00am
Nirimba Ave in Sanctuary Point is partly closed, while Endeavour Energy repairs downed power lines. Picture by Jorja McDonnell

37 homes in Sanctuary Point are without electricity, after power lines came down near Nirimba Ave.

