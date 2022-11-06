South Coast Register

Mailbox - November 7: Letters to the editor

Updated November 7 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 9:21am
The sun has been shining and the roses are blooming. Spring has arrived, let's hope it hangs around for a while.

Surgery changes questioned

People in the Shoalhaven who are public patients are being told that they have to travel to Shellharbour Hospital for cataract surgery. There is a waiting period of up to 365 days for this "elective" surgery.

