People in the Shoalhaven who are public patients are being told that they have to travel to Shellharbour Hospital for cataract surgery. There is a waiting period of up to 365 days for this "elective" surgery.
This does not capture time elapsed from initial diagnosis and referral by an optometrist or general medical practitioner to an ophthalmologist for confirmation of diagnosis, presurgical assessment, or subsequent addition to a surgical wait list.
Pre COVID Shoalhaven Hospital performed this elective surgery for public patients. There is a huge impact on the residents in the Shoalhaven area with regards to transportation.
Delays in cataract surgery also has other negative impacts including increased risk of injury because of falls, and loss of driver licence or driving cessation. These can result in a loss of independence, social isolation and exacerbate depressive symptoms.
Cataract surgery is a cost-effective intervention and can significantly improve quality of life and should not be termed "elective" surgery.
Not good enough ISLHD, this decision needs reversing now and cataract surgery for public patients resumed at Shoalhaven Hospital now.
Re the Greens Mayor officially running for the seat of South Coast and if elected will keep her current job as Mayor. Firstly before you wear two hats the first hat has to fit.
Under this mayor ratepayers have had up to nearly 40 per cent rate increase, gone backward on services, bad roads (long before the rains came), jobs outsourced to a Sydney company.
This council has too many issues. It cannot afford a part-time mayor.
The council is a multi-million dollar company with ratepayers as shareholders. Who are the three councillors plus three greens supporting the mayor (quoted by mayor in SCR) to hold two jobs?
The electorate of South Coast will also need a full-time MP, not a casual one. Back in the day two heads were better than one person with two hats.
