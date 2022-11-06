New life in the garden is synonymous with spring. For many, it's a chance to revive the veggie patch, or get some new trees in the ground.
This spring, volunteers of Shoalhaven Riverwatch have propagated 3300 mangrove trees in their new temporary nursery at Greenwell Point.
Over three working bees during the past month, riverwatchers have speedily trying saving the Shoalhaven's mangroves.
As project manager Peter Jirgens explained, time is of the essence when mangroves are concerned.
"The record rainfall and freshwater flow down the river has killed most of our mangroves in the old nursery at Nowra Golf Club, so we needed to find a spot that is closer to the ocean with saltier water."
With the mangrove seeds dropping, the group had to move quickly and find a suitable site, get the required approvals, construct the nursery and start propagating while the seeds were available.
The 3300 mangroves will spend the next few months growing strong in the nursery.
Riverwatch volunteers will plant them along the coast in March 2023.
