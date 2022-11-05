Day two of the NSW First Nations Football Festival continued to deliver quality football as the giants of the tournament began to rear their heads.
As we head into the finals today (Saturday, November 5) let's catch you up on the top performing teams from day two of the tournament.
Yesterday's matches were absolutely heated as the team's battled it out in the qualifying finals of the tournament.
The Newcastle All Stars Red sent a clear message in their 15-0 win over the Clontarf Eagles, as they battled it out against Dhubu Dinawan One in the qualifying final.
The All-Stars proved too strong however as they secured the critical victory 4-1.
Looking to the other qualifying finals matchups.
Northern Nations put their best foot forward in a 5-0 victory over Bherwerre FC. Lewis Archibald, Jayke Bullen, Mark Bridge all made their presence known with goals.
The hometown South Coast Swans also showed out in prime form with a 4-1 win over the Gomeroi Maliyan-Go. Josiah Brierlay had a double for the Swans, while Jacob Bradbury had a single.
Our close neighbours, the Illawarra Bungarras also came to play in their final with a 5-0 win over the Clontarf Eagles.
Lastly the Dhubu Dinawan Two squad dished out a classy 2-0 performance over the SCPD Dolphins. Jack Busch put on a strong performance to lead his side.
There must be something in the water in Newcastle because the women's All Stars Red side was absolutely elite in their qualifying final against Gomeroi Maliyan-Go.
Aaliyah Kilroy was a monster on the field securing a hattrick in the critical match. Chelsea Lucas and Larissa Ryan both also secured a goal.
The Newcastle All Stars - Black were unfortunately not so lucky in their match against Northern Nations FC, losing 3-1.
The Illawarra Bungarras secured a gutsy 2-0 victory over the Rhys Pearcey Memorial Team. Tenaya Davis was one of the Illawarra heroes on the day.
There was a seriously talented pool of young football talent on the field yesterday as the teams battled it out for a possibility of taking out the tournament.
The Newcastle All Stars Red suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to a strong Dhubu Dinawan FC side. It was a game that seriously could of gone either way with many opportunities for either side.
In the other match the Newcastle All Stars Black battled against their hometown counterpart the Newcastle All Stars Yellow, winning the derby 3-1.
In the Under 14 Girls grand final match, the Dhubu Dinawan FC girls had a tough time going up against a strong Newcastle All Stars Red side.
The All-Age men's and women's grand final matches will take place today (November 5) as well as the celebrity match.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
