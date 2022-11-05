Many people don't realise their dreams until well into adulthood, but for local author Sean Van Hoven he has already achieved his goal of being a published writer at the age of 13.
This year the Nowra-born local published his first written work Anathox: The Assemblance, a fantasy adventure novel aimed at the young teen demographic.
The writer is no overnight success story though; he'll be the first to tell you that, having continuously worked on his writing since the age of three-years-old.
"I still remember my first story which I wrote when I was three, it was about a dog running away from a firework show I think," Van Hoven said.
The young writer said it's the freedom that comes with writing that made him fall in love with it.
"You can make whatever you want a reality when writing, I think that's what kept me coming back," he said.
"I've written on a variety of genres, but after the age of five I definitely gravitated towards fantasy as my main genre."
Van Hoven said a lot of inspiration comes from series such as Lord of the Rings and House of the Dragon.
When asked about what the biggest lesson he's learned since taking writing seriously, the young author responded with one word, "patience."
"You can't expect a book to quickly come together, you have to be very committed to it and know that's going to be a long process until it becomes it's best version," he said.
For his novel Anathox: The Assemblance, Van Hoven spent over a year and half putting the work together, initially writing the first version of the story on just a small notepad.
"I was writing it down freehand, because ideas would just randomly come to me and I'd quickly jot them down."
"When I got to maybe halfway through writing the story in the notepad, I thought maybe I could actually publish this thing."
The book went through around 14 drafts before it was officially released earlier this year onto Amazon, Kindle, and locally to book stores throughout the Shoalhaven.
Van Hoven said one of his greatest memories so far in his writing journey was his mum revealing that his book had been picked up by the local Dymocks store in Nowra.
"That was just such a great feeling, finding out my work was going to be in an actual bookstore was something that I'll never forget."
"But honestly I think my greatest memory so far was when i first finished typing out the story, knowing how much time and effort I had put in to it, really made it mean that much more."
Van Hoven said he's hoping to write three to four more Anathox books with the author saying he's three quarters of the way through writing the second which he hopes to release early next year.
The young author said he hopes that he can inspire any other young writers to continue to hone their craft and not give up on their dreams.
"Like I said earlier, you just have to be patient and if you want it bad enough you can make it happen."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
