After a two-year hiatus the First Nations Football Festival has returned to much anticipation, as talented footballers from around the state have made their way to the Shoalhaven.
"The world game meets the oldest living culture." Those are the words being echoed by the organisers of the Festival as it has officially gotten underway at the South Nowra Sporting Complex.
Speaking on the return of the event, Festival Director Bernie McLeod said, "After two years of not being able to host the event, it comes with great joy that we are back and giving a platform for our Indigenous footballers to showcase their talent across all ages in NSW."
This years tournament features not only Men's and Women's teams but also clashes between the Under 14 Boys and Girls teams from across the state.
All-Age Men (Thursday November 3)
In Round 1 of the tournament of All-Age Men competition, the Clontarf Eagles succumbed to the dynamic attack of the Gomeroi Maliyan-Go, 2-1. Thomas Matthews put the Eagles on the board while Braithe Waites and Brett Kelly-Wirth notched two to put them over the edge.
Northern Nations proved too strong for the Illawarra Bungarras taking them down 3-0. Jayke Bullen and Ayman Hill led the charge for Northern.
The Gadhu Warriors overcame Dhubu Dinawan Two 3-0 to start their campaign on the right foot. Tyrone Nye-Williams was the star as he recorded a double.
The South Coast Swans took off against Bherwerre FC as they won 3-0. Artip Suksing notched a double and Logan Connell scored another.
The Newcastle All-Blacks proved to be too strong for the SCPD Dolphins adding to the list of blowouts with their own 3-0 victory.
Dhubu Dinawan One secured a win over Newcastle All-Stars Yellow, 2-0, while the Illawarra Bungarras battled it out with Dhubu Dinawan Two in a 1-1 tie.
Newcastle All Stars Red flexed their scoring prowess against the Gomeroi Maliyan-Go, winning 6-0.
The South Coast Swans moved to 2-0 with a 4-0 dismantling of the Newcastle All Stars Yellow. Oscar Lopez, Josiah Brierley, Logan Connell and Harry Connell all chalked up goals.
All-Age Women (Thursday November 3)
To kick off the women's competition the South Coast Black Swans fell victim to a potent performance by the Rhys Pearcey Memorial Team, losing 2-0. Jemika Gilbert and Shayla Moreton-Stewart both notched goals.
The Central Coast Mariners kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Northern Nations F.C.
Bherwerre FC suffered a 5-0 loss to a talented Illawarra Bungarras side.
The Central Coast Mariners kept on rolling beating Dhubu Dinawan One, 2-0.
The Newcastle All Stars Red put forth a memorable performance, securing a ridiculous 9-0 win over the South Coast Black Swans. Six different footballers secured a goal for Newcastle.
The Shani Hando Memorial Team finished the day of by handing Dhubu Dinawan Two their second loss of the day, 1-0.
Today will see the unveiling of the talented U14 Men's and Women's sides as they battle it our for glory, alongside the star studded All-Age teams who continue to battle for prime standings positions.
Round two results will be online tomorrow (November 5).
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
