Small business owner and Former Deputy Mayor for the Shoalhaven Liza Butler has announced she will be Labor's candidate for South Coast in the upcoming NSW state election.
Standing alongside State Opposition Leader Chris Minns and Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, Mrs Butler said it was during the Black Summer bushfires that she made the decision to run for state parliament.
"It became apparent (to run) when Bawley Point was locked out for eight days and there was no food coming in, the RFS didn't have water or eye drops and we were organising it ourselves and the message came down the line to me 'that community is not our problem'", she said.
"It was obvious they (the Liberal Government) didn't have a plan for natural disasters."
Housing, potholes, roads, hospitals and teaching were just some of issues raised by Mrs Butler in her announcement speech, however with her campaign comes "three big ticket items".
"Health, housing and education", are the three main issues Mrs Butler will focus on in the upcoming election, as according to her, they are the main issues which face the electorate.
"There is no plan for housing," she said.
Everything is a mess on the South Coast - you can look at anything and it needs addressing- Labor Candidate Liza Butler
NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns stood by Mrs Butler, agreeing with her policies and ideas.
According to Mr Minns, the South Coast is a "tough electorate", and the upcoming election will be a "big contest" in this region.
"It's going to be difficult, we've got to climb Everest but we've got the right candidate here who has 20 years experience living and working within the community," he said.
While the Liberals are yet to confirm a candidate, current Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley has been selected as the candidate for the Greens, with Mrs Butler saying she has a good "working relationship with Amanda".
"She's not backed by a Minns Government and that's what the South Coast needs," she said.
Along with announcing her candidacy, Mrs Butler also confirmed she will keep her position on Shoalhaven City Council as a councillor, completing both jobs at the same time.
"I wouldn't put the cost of a by-election onto the community," she said.
With current Liberal Member Shelley Hancock retiring, Amanda Findley will contest the seat for the Greens, Liza Butler will contest the seat for Labor and the community will soon know who will be their Liberal candidate between Shoalhaven Business Chamber President Jemma Tribe and Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels Director, Luke Sikora.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
