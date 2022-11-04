South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Former Shoalhaven City Council Deputy Mayor Liza Butler is Labor's candidate for South Coast

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated November 4 2022 - 2:57pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Opposition Leader Chris Minns with Labor's candidate for the South Coast, Liza Butler. Picture Tom McGann.

Small business owner and Former Deputy Mayor for the Shoalhaven Liza Butler has announced she will be Labor's candidate for South Coast in the upcoming NSW state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.