Drink spiking occurs when a person deliberately adds alcohol or another drug to a drink without the knowledge of the person who will be drinking it.
Most of the time, drinks are spiked with alcohol.
Either the drink is stronger than you think, or someone has added extra alcohol.
Despite recent media reports, drink spiking with drugs like GHB and Rohypnol is very rare.
Alcohol is a far more common way to spike drinks.
Drugs that are used to spike drinks are usually depressants that make you act like you are drunk, or just about to pass out.
Drink spiking is illegal in all Australian states and territories.
In NSW penalties include fines and up to two years imprisonment. Stop your drink being spiked
When you're out at a pub, club or party here is what to do to stop your drink being spiked:
Many people have their drinks spiked by someone they know; to avoid this, buy or pour your own drinks, keep an eye on your friends and their drinks.
If your drink has been spiked you may not be able to see, smell or taste it.
The drug or extra alcohol may be colourless and odourless and may not affect the taste of your drink.
Warning signs include:
If you think your drink has been spiked, you can:
Urine or blood tests can pick up traces of certain drugs up to 24 hours later.
As always, in case of emergency, call (000) Non-Emergencies contact Police Assistance Line on 131444 or your local Police to provide anonymous information call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 Domestic and Family Violence Info visit www.police.nsw.gov.au
