Shotguns seized - charges laid following police pursuit in Nowra

An unlicensed driver will face court today [Friday November 4] charged following an alleged pursuit with police through Nowra overnight.
Just before 1am [Friday November 4], officers from South Coast Police District were patrolling the Princes Highway at Nowra, when they attempted to stop a Holden Captiva driving southbound.
When the Holden failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated before the vehicle came to a stop near Riverview Road.
The male driver got out and allegedly confronted the officer.
Fearing a violent confrontation, OC spray was deployed and following a short foot pursuit, the driver, a 41-year-old man, was arrested.
During a search, police allegedly located and seized two homemade shotguns found discarded along Riverview Road.
They were seized and will undergo forensic examination.
The man - who is subject to a Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) - was taken to Nowra Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit-not-stop-drive dangerously, and never licenced person drive vehicle on road.
He was refused bail to appear before Nowra Local Court today [Friday November 4].
Investigations are continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.