With South Coast Cricket taking a week off, The Rail's Kieran Gilly will lead the South Coast representative side on Saturday at Croome Regional Sporting Complex against Shoalhaven in the first round of the Greater Illawarra Zone Cup.
The competition showcases the best cricketers of each region in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven. Teams include South Coast, Cricket Illawarra and Shoalhaven (SDCA).
The side will be looking to start off to a flyer when they take on Shoalhaven.
Gilly will be taking over the South Coast captaining reigns from his older brother Brett. The 28-year-old told the Mercury he was incredibly proud to be captaining the side for the first time.
"It's really great," he said.
"I thought Brett would have it to be honest but it was something I was happy to do," he said.
Gilly said that it would be interesting to see how the side performed on Saturday.
"We've only had one session this week so that's been tough and the team only got selected last week," he said.
"We've got a pretty good idea what the team is going to look like and what our gameplan will be against Shoalhaven. We're pretty strong with the bat but we're looking to go well with the ball also. If we bowl well I'll back us to chase any total they get on the day.
"With the bat against Shoalhaven we'll be looking to Adam Ison to do a job. He's a solid left-handed opener for us at The Rail and he should go well," he said.
Ison is in good form heading into the rep match, following an unbeaten 52 not out opening the batting against Oak Flats last weekend.
South Coast will take on Illawarra the following week, Sunday November 13. Illawarra have the bye this weekend.
In last weekend's South Coast cricket matches, every side that batted second managed to chase down their run targets. The weekend's biggest upset was North Nowra beating Lake by two wickets in a fairly dominant display.
In the other matches, Kookas beat Kiama by three wickets, The Rail smashed Oak Flats by 10 wickets, Shellharbour beat Albion Park by six wickets and Berry-Shoalhaven got the better of Ex-Servo's by six wickets.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
