South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Ministers Phillips, Rowland unveil $400m 'Better Connectivity Plan' funding in Nowra

Updated November 3 2022 - 3:32pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Pirc and Pat Armstrong from TWU with Federal Ministers Fiona Phillips, Michelle Rowland and Jenny Aitchison at the announcement of mobile improvement funding for regions in Nowra on Thursday. Picture supplied.

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland joined Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips to announce a five-year $400million package to improve mobile coverage in the regions in Nowra on Thursday, November 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.