Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland joined Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips to announce a five-year $400million package to improve mobile coverage in the regions in Nowra on Thursday, November 3.
The announcement was for the Albanese Government's 'Better connectivity plan' for regional and rural Australia', aimed at increasing coverage along highways and roads and in underserviced regional communities.
It will also support telecommunications resilience, such as preparing mobile base stations for natural disasters with additional power sources.
"This announcement is so exciting for the South Coast. Our mobile blackspots are notorious - and during the 2019-20 bushfires they literally risked lives," Ms Phillips said.
"I know this will have a real impact on the everyday lives of local people, as well as supporting local businesses and tourism which is hugely important right now."
Ms Rowland said the regions had experienced a "tyranny of distance" compared to people living in cities.
"It doesn't matter where you live - all Australians deserve access to reliable mobile coverage. Connectivity remains a key issue for rural and regional communities," Ms Rowland said.
"The Albanese Government's additional investment is a significant investment in rural, regional and remote Australia. Improving mobile coverage will help keep regional communities connected, support small businesses, improve access to education and telehealth services, and improve safety on regional roads".
Poor mobile coverage, particularly along major roads, has long been a concern of regional communities, as has patchy coverage from a complex web of different operators.
Last year's Regional Telecommunications Review highlighted both issues as key concerns of regional stakeholders. The commitment to expand multi-carrier mobile coverage goes to addressing this.
The initial $200million round of funding is included in the 22-23 federal budget and Ms Phillips said it made for genuine, tangible results for the Shoalhaven and broader South Coast.
"Regional areas deserve to have reliable and safe access to mobile phone coverage, and thanks to this announcement from the Albanese Government, we are now one step closer," she said.
"This commitment comes on top of funding in the budget to help address blackspots along the Princes Highway from Ulladulla to Tuross Head."
Ms Phillips said there would also be specific aims in a number of areas including Jamberoo, Worrigee, Lilli Pilli and the Kangaroo Valley.
"We'll also be targeting some of our worst trouble spots to help those communities get the reliable mobile coverage they deserve."
Regional communities across Australia will also benefit from $40 million for a dedicated round of the Mobile Black Spot Program, $39.1 million for new rounds of the Peri Urban Mobile Program (PUMP), and $4.7 million of funding for NBN to provide free Internet for up to 30,000 connected families.
More information on the Better connectivity plan can be found at infrastructure.gov.au/bcp, or the mobile black spot program at infrastructure.gov.au/mbsp.
