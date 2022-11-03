More than 20 community-led programs have had a boost with new funding, with Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels being one of these programs.
The grant funding comes from the NSW Government and is aimed at empowering seniors to be active and connect with their local communities.
North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels Director and Deputy Chair, Luke Sikora said the organisation received a $30,000 grant.
According to Mr Sikora, the funding will be important to use in programs run by the organisation, including the 'Meals Together Program'.
"The past few years have been extremely challenging for many members of our community, with some feeling lonely or isolated," Mr Sikora said.
"With this funding from the NSW Government, North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels is excited to expand Meals Together to better engage and support these members of our community."
The programs have been funded with a share of more than $600,000 through the third round of the Reducing Social Isolation for Seniors program, according to Minister for Seniors Mark Coure.
"Following this round, we have now supported 71 different programs with some $2 million to support seniors and keep them connected with their local communities right across the state," he said.
"Seniors are an integral part of our society and we want to make sure they don't run the risk of falling into social isolation.
"These programs are about making sure everyone can participate no matter their background, language or abilities."
Funding of up to $50,000 was on offer in the third round of the Reducing Social Isolation for Seniors Grants program. Projects must run through 2022-2023.
For more information on the grants program, click here.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
