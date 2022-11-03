South Coast Register
Amanda Findley's campaign to win State Government seat for Greens Party officially launched

Updated November 3 2022 - 1:27pm, first published 12:55pm
Greens Lead Upper House candidate Cate Faehrmann with South Coast candidate Amanda Findley.

Amanda Findley says the community will not suffer from her bid to win the NSW seat of the South Coast for the Greens Party.

