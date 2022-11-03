Amanda Findley says the community will not suffer from her bid to win the NSW seat of the South Coast for the Greens Party.
Ms Findley confirmed, if elected in March 2023 NSW election to take over from Shelley Hancock as the State Member for the South Coast, that she would keep her current position as Mayor of Shoalhaven City.
"I have a great council - I have three other Greens councillors on council and three other councillors I am working with," she said to explain she had the support behind her to do both jobs.
"Those six have settled into their roles very well and I know I can count on them for support."
She said her work in the Shoalhaven as mayor would not be neglected.
"People will go - 'oh you are doing the two jobs' but the Shoalhaven's issues will be getting transported straight to the halls of parliament by someone who is hearing from the community every single day - not just on state issues but local issues as well," she said.
"As a person who has been in the thick of it with my community solidly for the last 12 years on council - I have got the expertise and I know what the issues are and I can take that expertise into the halls of parliament really quickly."
Ms Findley said her community work with council would still definitely get done.
Greens Lead Upper House candidate Cate Faehrmann joined Ms Findley today [November 3] at Nowra's Parramatta Park to officially launch the candidate's campaign
Ms Faehrmann said the seat was a winnable one for the Greens with Ms Findley as its candidate.
"We are going to put more resources into this seat because we think we can win it," Ms Faehrmann said.
Ms Faehrmann said in the form of Amanda Findley the Greens has an outstanding, well-loved and respected candidate.
She added the Greens were the only party committed to tackling the climate emergency head-on.
"This is a serious contest and race for us and we are going to throw a lot at getting Amanda over the line," she said.
Ms Faehrmann said people want action on climate change now and want their politicians to work for them to make their communities safe.
The Greens State Government candidate said 10 natural disasters in the Shoalhaven in the past three years highlights the need for climate change action.
"That almost makes the Shoalhaven one of the disaster capitals in NSW and nobody wants that title," Ms Findley said.
"What we really want to see is affirmative action on climate change."
Ms Findley said people want to see things change for better, when it comes to climate issues.
Housing affordability and homelessness are among the other areas Ms Findley will be trying to improve.
The Greens candidate for the South Coast said residents must be looked after and more houses must be built for purpose to tackle climate change by installing things like solar panels.
The top three issues she will be running on are housing, disaster management and the "climate emergency".
"We know housing has been at a critical point in the Shoalhaven for the past 18 months and we know that our Nowra homeless shelter had to close down for a short period of time. So that will be right front and centre," she said.
She said disaster management was an area that had been neglected due to "broken" infrastructure.
"We need to see the money and the investment for disaster management come into places like the Shoalhaven," she said.
The Greens say Ms Findley's standing in the community is shown by her results in past local government elections.
