A new biannual workshop has held its inaugural meeting, with the meeting giving animal welfare groups the opportunity to pitch ideas to council to help animals both domestic and wild in the Shoalhaven.
Known as the 'Animal Protection Workshop', the meeting which ran for a little over two hours was filled with ideas to protect wildlife from animal welfare groups in and around the region.
Peter Pearce is the Vice President of Wildlife Rescue South Coast, with Mr Pearce saying the meeting was "a great opportunity for wildlife groups in the Shoalhaven to talk to council".
"I have been the Vice President for five years and this is the first time we have spoken to council," he said.
Mr Pearce said he hopes this meeting becomes a regular thing, as it is important for council to know what is happening with animals in their region.
"It (the meeting) was really beneficial to have all these different wildlife groups together talking to council," he said.
"You don't realise how intertwined our organisations really are."
Along with Wildlife Rescue South Coast, other organisations such as Shoalhaven Animal Shelter, RSPCA Shoalhaven Volunteer Branch, Animal Welfare League and the Jervis Bay Marine Park Authority joined the meeting.
Ideas which were pitched and are set to be considered by Shoalhaven City Council include improving signage in areas where native animals reside, running an education campaign on de-sexing animals, providing additional funding to the RSPCA to bring in more inspectors and creating a dedicated facility where pets can be left during a natural disaster.
Deputy Mayor for the Shoalhaven, Paul Ell sat in on the meeting, listening to the ideas pitched, saying it was "a very successful meeting".
"It was really positive and I was amazed by the turnout," Mr Ell said.
Mr Ell said it is important these groups work together to provide the best care for animals and come up with new ideas to help them where we can.
"I'm really passionate about animal welfare, it was something I always wanted to support if I was elected to council," he said.
"It's council's job to bring these groups together to help wildlife where we can."
Councillor Tonia Gray and Councillor Liza Butler were also in attendance, with both councillors recently having their two Notice of Motions unanimously supported in the chamber.
"Reducing speed limits on country lanes to 60 kilometres per hour is one way to ensure wildlife can safely cross these connecting corridors situated on country lanes," Mrs Gray said.
Shoalhaven City Council are hopeful the group will continue to meet once every six months and said council will provide written updates to stakeholders.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
