Since Jackson Ingram first picked up a cricket bat at the age of seven, he has never looked back.
The Bomaderry-born cricketer has seen continued success throughout his career at both the local and representative levels, coming off a tremendous campaign last season.
For the second straight year Ingram was awarded the Junior Player of the Year as well as the Junior Representative Player of the Year.
Ingram last season took 370 runs at 61.67 as well as 11 wickets at 11.45 and five catches, proving to be a true all rounder and being recognised as such.
The 16-year-old also represented St George Cricket in the U/16 Greenshield. The team went undefeated with Ingram hitting the winning runs in their final game. He went 27 from 18 with the bat and took 3/39 to seal the deal for his squad.
The gun batsman has shown no signs of slowing down this season either as he opened up his campaign with the Bomaderry Tigers notching a century (116) last weekend in a local derby against North Nowra.
Speaking on the performance Ingram remained humble, saying "It obviously felt great to score a century in the early part of the season but there's still more to come."
He said he's incredibly confident in the Bomaderry teams, saying they have everything they need to make a run at the championship.
"I think our Bomaderry teams have the right players to win both the first and second grade competitions."
Ingram said everything about the game is what made him fall in love with it.
"I love everything." he said.
"The feeling of making new mates, being in the contest, the feeling of scoring more and more runs and figuring out how to improve when something's wrong."
His cricket career may still be in its infancy but Ingram was quickly able to identify his biggest highlight thus far, which was being part of the St George Cricket in the U/16 Greenshield.
"I originally didn't make the side," Ingram said.
"Then one night I was sitting on the couch and I got a call from the coach asking if I wanted to play for them."
"I jumped on the offer and we ended up winning the competition undefeated, and I hit the winning runs in front of a huge crowd."
This week Ingram has been away at the Combined High Schools Cricket Championships in Maitland, along with fellow Bomaderry High School student, Tom Fletcher.
This competition has Ingram and his team versing talent from around the state vying to figure out who has the most talented squad in NSW.
Currently Ingram's team sits at 2-1, as they battle for third place today (November 3).
The young cricketer has his sights set on playing with St George in the Sydney competition next year with the future looking very bright for the batsman.
"I am aiming to go as far as possible, I just have to put in the work to get there now."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
