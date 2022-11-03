South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Bundanon unveils new season 'Siteworks: From a deep valley' this month

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated November 3 2022 - 11:49am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The historic Bundanon property. Picture supplied.

It is an exciting time for Bundanon, who will unveil their Season Three program Siteworks: From a deep valley later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.