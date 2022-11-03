It is an exciting time for Bundanon, who will unveil their Season Three program Siteworks: From a deep valley later this month.
In Dharawal the word Bundanon means deep valley. With more than a decade-long history at Bundanon, Siteworks will see the work of over 25 artists and 10 scientific researchers on display in the Shoalhaven.
The works will draw on climate research, critical thinking, First Nations knowledge and technologies and creative digital spaces, with a major exhibition and expanded program of outdoor installations, performances, workshops, and digital artworks.
The major exhibition, Inside, underground, in Bundanon's Art Museum, will allow visitors the opportunity to learn from local Indigenous knowledge holders.
The exhibition will also feature a new composition by Nick Wales inspired by Bundanon's natural surrounds, a walking tour of endangered flora and fauna with artist Fernando do Campo, as well as an exploration of the World Weather Network's digital platform of artists responding to the climate crisis.
Visitors will also be able to participate in a natural dyeing machine on the edge of the Shoalhaven River with artist Rebecca Mayo.
The new season will have two blockbuster weekends on January 14-15 and January 28-29, which is set to drive a large amount of tourism to the region.
Bundanon's 1000-hectare wildlife sanctuary will become a hive of activity with drop-in workshops, talks and experimental performances.
As part of the Siteworks Weekends, Bundanon offers the opportunity for visitors to stay overnight in the eco-friendly Bridge accommodation.
The package includes a guided foraging walk with wild food expert Diego Bonetto, a 3-course chef's table dinner with local wines and beers, and a morning yoga class in the landscape.
Speaking on the new season, Bunadanon CEO Rachel Kent said, "For Siteworks we invite the public to engage and participate in an expansive program focussed on the imperative issues of our time."
"Earlier this year, Bundanon's Art Museum and Bridge for Creative Learning was awarded the highest accolade for public architecture in NSW, and for this Season we are delighted to offer unique overnight experiences for the public to stay on site."
The new season will open to the public from November 26 2022 until March 12 2023.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
