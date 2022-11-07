A Nowra woman has pleaded guilty to one charge of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic) and common assault.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on November 1, Taliyah Belz, 20, attacked her brother's partner when she refused to let Belz see her niece.
The court heard the incident, which took place on October 19, occurred outside Nowra Court while the defendant's brother faced court for an unrelated matter.
The victim was arriving at court to support her partner, when Belz attempted to see the victim's baby through the car window, according to the police documents presented in court.
The documents said that the victim asked Belz to leave, however Belz then began yelling at the victim.
The court heard Belz was asked to leave again, before the defendant grabbed the victim by the throat and continued to yell abuse, before punching the victim in the left eye.
Belz, who represented herself in court, told Magistrate Lisa Viney "it won't happen again".
"It was an in the heat of the moment type of thing," Belz said.
Magistrate Lisa Viney said the defendant had no criminal history, however the incident was still serious.
"You have no criminal history and you're 20, but this is still a very serious example of violence," Magistrate Viney said.
There's never any excuse for violence.- Magistrate Lisa Viney
Belz was sentenced to a 12-month supervised community conditional release order without conviction.
"If you commit any further offence at all, you will be called back to court and it will be turned into a conviction," Magistrate Viney said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
