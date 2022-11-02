The upcoming 2023 Relay for Life will be Nowra's last, with Relay Chair Melinda Day saying it is an "opportunity to go out on a high".
Running since 2004, Mrs Day said the final relay, which will be held at the University of Wollongong Shoalhaven Campus on March 25, 2023, will allow the region to celebrate the achievements the event has made in the past.
"The Shoalhaven has given so much of their energy since 2004, and we've seen real benefits, like the Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centre, Transport to Treatment, and research and advocacy that benefit local families impacted by cancer," she said.
"We are really looking forward to celebrating our achievements together."
After almost $3 million raised in the region from the event, it was decided that this will be the last Nowra Relay.
A number of past entertainment acts and previous ambassadors, sponsors, and participants had been contacted and shared the same view that there should be one last fundraising reunion for this important cause, according to Mrs Day.
READ MORE:
Shoalhaven community member and long-term participant Lisa Thompson agreed to be this year's Relay for Life Ambassador.
"I first got involved with Relay for Life in 2015 as I was recovering from breast cancer," she said.
"I felt really privileged to be asked to be ambassador for this year, and I was quite proud."
Mrs Thompson said she took the role due to the support of her teammates and family, who will "help me along the way".
"I think the work done raising money through Relay and the work that the Cancer Council do is both amazing and essential," she said.
Nowra's final Relay for Life will take place on March 25, 2023, at the University of Wollongong Shoalhaven Campus.
Brooke Manzione from NSW Cancer Council is available for support and to answer any questions about sponsorship, registrations and donations related to this event and can be contacted at 02 4223 0201.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.