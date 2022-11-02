A major milestone on the road to recovery has been reached in the storm damaged Shoalhaven with a multi-million-dollar package of landslip works published for tender.
Record rainfall in March and July devastated parts of the Shoalhaven, cutting off homes and businesses due to landslips and road damage.
Mayor Amanda Findley said the news would bring hope to the storm damaged communities, particularly for residents and businesses in Kangaroo Valley and surrounding townships.
"It has been an incredibly tough year for people impacted by the two natural disasters that ravaged the Shoalhaven," Mrs Findley said
"People are desperate to see progress being made on the recovery works and this landslip package is the next step in returning lives to normal."
Following months of geotechnical investigations, design work and tender preparation, Shoalhaven City Council is now seeking contractors to bid on 38 landslips deemed a priority.
Council has been working collaboratively with Transport NSW and Public Works to ensure the successful award and delivery of this project.
"Market forces will dictate which businesses have the capacity and experience to bid on this package," Mrs Findley said.
"In the wake of several natural disasters across NSW, we are competing for the state's best contractors to take on this mammoth project.
"Rest assured, we'll be looking to award the best people to the job - those offering value for money and a shared goal to prioritise our most urgent landslips in the Kangaroo Valley and surrounds."
Mrs Findley said there was a mandatory tender period of five weeks with submissions closing on Tuesday, December 6.
Due diligence and reviews will be undertaken with Public Works and Transport NSW shortly after.
"In the next few weeks we'll start to get an idea of the quality of interest," Mrs Findley said.
"We'll then need to assess whether it's one or several contractors who can deliver best.
"All going well we'll see boots on the ground in early 2023."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
