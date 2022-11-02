One of Ulladulla's largest employers, 'Dahlsens' has thanked the community for their continued support during recent times.
When the family owned business (which produces frames and trusses for buildings and homes) first opened 40 years ago, it was under the name 'Key Building Components' before it was bought out by 'Dahlsens' in 2018.
"It's been a family owned business prior to becoming Dahlsens and it is still a family owned business," Branch Manager David Proudford said.
The business (which currently employ about 30 full-time employees making it one of the largest construction employers in Ulladulla and the Shoalhaven) wanted to thank the community for sticking with them during uncertain times.
Mr Proudford said fires, pandemic, weather events and global circumstances have made running a construction business "difficult at times".
"COVID-19 lockdowns and borders shutting was difficult for us supply wise because it was hard to get in stock," he said.
All the timber used at 'Dahlsens' to produce the trusses and frames are sourced "locally within Australia", according to Mr Proudford.
"When states began shutting borders, we really struggled to get in timber to keep the product line moving," he said.
Fortunately for Mr Proudford and the team however, they didn't lose a single client during the pandemic.
"I think it goes to show how the community supports us and we support them," he said.
Supporting the community around Ulladulla and the Shoalhaven as a whole is something the business prides itself on, according to Mr Proudford.
"We're in the process of sponsoring Ulladulla High School as part of their scholarship program, we're looking after them," he said.
"We also like to support junior sports and things like that.
"We've always prided ourselves on supporting the community, especially during the fires, supporting them with things like the rebuilding."
It is with this community support that Mr Proudford says motivates the team to work hard.
One of these hard working team members is apprentice Isaac Griffin, who recently won 'Student of the Year' at the TABMA Training Awards, an award show which acknowledges young people within the Australian building industry.
"It's very humbling being nominated and recognised by my peers," Mr Griffin said.
"It's motivated me to continue working in this industry."
The team produce around 50 homes worth of trusses and frames per month and ship the products from Canberra to the Bega Valley, all the way up to the Hawkesbury River and everywhere in between.
"It's a mix of clients who we look after, we support trade businesses but we also look after clients who will be working on project homes and builders who might build one or two homes a year," Mr Proudford said.
Mr Proudford said he hopes the business continues to support the community in the future.
"Our main aim is to continue helping the community where we can and we thank them for supporting us," he said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
