Two of the individuals are currently being to transported to separate hospitals in the region.
One is being sent to Wollongong Hospital while the other is going to Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital.
The third person involved in the incident has received only minor wounds according to NSW Ambulance.
UPDATE: 2:30
Three people have been injured as a result of a boating incident in Huskisson according to an alert by NSW Ambulance.
The windy sailing conditions caused the individuals on the yacht to be injured by the boat's boom about 12:20pm.
NSW Ambulance paramedics are now on the scene treating the three people for head injuries sustained in the incident.
The Toll Rescue Helicopter has been assigned to the incident.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
