Local company Hanlon Windows have been recognised for their top work at the Australian Glass and Window Association (AGWA) annual State Design Awards in Sydney last Friday (October 28).
Hanlon Windows had two projects become finalists and managed to secure the award for 'Best use of Windows and Doors/Glass and Glazing in a Residential project over $80,000.'
"These awards are highly sought after in the window and door industry and we are extremely proud and honoured to have been recognised," Managing Director and Owner Chance Hanlon said.
Chane Hanlon and General Manager Tim Hanlon were in attendance to accept the award.
The team's application for the awards was for a stunning architecturally designed home nestled in the hills of Kiama.
This elegant property boasts horizon wide coastal views. The site provided a number of challenges for the team at Hanlon, with the design of the house and its relationship to the land being an important factor in the creation.
From the large-scale structural steel framing to the cantilevered west wing, this house is an absolutely standout project.
The windows and doors are no exception. Large commercial grade sliding stacking doors surround this home, opening the indoors up to the incredible surrounds.
Hanlon Windows employed sweeping panels of fixed glass combined with louvred windows and Aneeta sash less windows to allow the homeowners to capture the coastal breeze and use it to cool the home.
Hanlon worked alongside Aspire Constructions and BHI Architects to bring the project to life.
"We love working with passionate and skilled professionals such as these and we look forward to being involved in many more projects with them in the future," Mr Hanlon said.
Mr Hanlon said that the current landscape is a tough one for both building and manufacturing industries as they compete with both overseas imports and multinational companies.
"Despite these pressures Hanlon Windows continue to make it a priority to use local, Australian suppliers," he said.
"Sourcing and using Australian made resources is a very important value of ours, as well as creating and keeping jobs local."
The local company continued to reiterate how grateful they are to the Architects, Building Designs, Builders and Owners for their contribution to the AGWA awards.
"We would like to thank our staff, who continue to produce high quality products for our company, industry and local communities."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
