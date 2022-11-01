South Coast Register
Hanlon Windows secures top honours at 2022 AGWA Awards

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated November 1 2022 - 1:34am, first published 1:15am
Tim and Chance Hanlon from Hanlon Windows with their award on Friday October 28

Local company Hanlon Windows have been recognised for their top work at the Australian Glass and Window Association (AGWA) annual State Design Awards in Sydney last Friday (October 28).

