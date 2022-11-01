Bomaderry's Jackson Ingram let his bat do all the talking for him on Saturday against North Nowra Cambewarra.
Ingram, in a Shoalhaven District Cricket Association second-grade match on Saturday at Bomaderry Oval, smashed a century.
He opened the batting with Luke Jurancic and they helped the Tigers set up its mammoth 317-run match-winning total.
Norths, in reply, only put 10 /159 on the scoreboard.
Ingram was in a dominant mood and sent the ball to all parts of the oval and sometimes out of it.
His century included 14 boundaries and three sixes.
Jurancic provided the century-maker with great support and his 38 runs included four boundaries and two sixes.
Brodie Roth chipped in with 27 runs [two fours and one six] for the Tigers.
Alex Parsons did well with the ball for Norths and took four wickets.
A resilient Elijah Guyatt made the Tigers work for its victory.
Guyatt top-scored for Norths with 55 runs which included nine boundaries.
Lachlan Almond, 27 runs, and Samuel Neri, 23 runs, were solid with the bat for Norths.
Mathew Bell picked up three wickets for the Tigers and Jurancic capped off a good match by also taking three wickets.
Bay and Basin was too strong for its neighbour Sussex Inlet when they clashed on Saturday at Sanctuary Point Oval.
The Basin batted first, made 10 /170 and in reply Sussex could only manage 10 /101.
Captain Brandon Labb led the way for the Basin with 72 runs which included four boundaries and two sixes.
Rohan Beavan cemented the Basin innings together with 42 runs.
Jake Westley was brilliant with the ball for Sussex and he took five wickets.
The two Sussex openers were both dismissed for ducks and the visitors never recovered from this bad start.
Riley Jarrett put up a good score of 35 runs [with three boundaries] and Christian Sargood made 23 runs for Sussex.
Basin stalwart Michael Dolby led the way with the ball for the Dolphins with three wickets, while Jack Allen and Luke Gogerly got two each.
No full details on the Batemans Bay and Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemens match were available.
