Shoalhaven City Council recently convened an environmental awareness workshop called Get Back to Nature as part of the Flagstaff Group Powering Up Women project.
This workshop was designed for women to be in a safe and creative space where they can support each other, build confidence as well as learn all about the physical and mental health, as well as the environmental benefits of gardening and nature.
The recent Disability Royal Commission, independent research and government reports indicate that many women living with disability are excluded from participating in decisions that affect their lives on a daily basis.
The reports said women living with disability were often stereotyped as passive, dependent, compliant, powerless, or insecure, lacking the confidence required to be secure in life and at work.
The Flagstaff Group is committed to breaking these stereotypes with its Powering Up Women program, providing information modules, online videos and face-to face workshops to help women gain knowledge and build confidence to live their best lives.
Get Back to Nature was designed to increase environmental awareness for the group and provide information on the following topics:
Shoalhaven City Council Manager - Environmental Services, Dr Michael Roberts said it was a success.
"It was an extremely engaging workshop, and all of the attendees were asking questions about the environment and demonstrated an enthusiastic appreciation for nature," he said
"The Get Back to Nature program was concluded with a planting native shrub exercise. Participants were able to plant native shrubs, such as bottlebrushes and Lilli pillies, into pots. This was the take home message about the significance of the environment."
Dr Roberts said the feedback from all of participants and the Flagstaff Group Support Workers was extremely positive and the collaboration between council and the Flagstaff Group would continue.
