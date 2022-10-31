South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla and Woolworths Vincentia's Christmas food drive

Updated October 31 2022 - 5:34am, first published 4:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla and Woolworths Vincentia is organising a Local Community Food Drive to help deliver high priority food relief to those experiencing hardship, in the lead-up to Christmas. Picture supplied

Ulladulla and Woolworths Vincentia is organising a local community food drive to help deliver high priority food relief to those experiencing hardship, in the lead-up to Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.