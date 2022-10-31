Ulladulla and Woolworths Vincentia is organising a local community food drive to help deliver high priority food relief to those experiencing hardship, in the lead-up to Christmas.
The initiative will commence on November 2, with Southern Shoalhaven customers encouraged to donate non-perishable food items into the specially marked local community food drive trolley, found in-store.
Items to donate include
Food insecurity is a harsh reality for many Australians.
According to the 2022 FoodBank Hunger Report, more than half a million households struggle to meet food needs; with more than two million households having gone hungry in the last 12 months.
Within these households, the number of children affected has increased by 100,000, resulting in 1.3 million children grappling without having food on their plate.
Woolworths stores are working closely with local food charities to ensure Southern Shoalhaven residents in need receive the donated items, along with fresh food to the value of $250 in time for the upcoming festive season.
The Food Drive is a frontline community effort to help provide a solution for hunger relief, which has been exacerbated by the rising cost of living and changes in household living arrangements.
Ulladulla and Woolworths Vincentia Group Manager, Ben Sealey said: "As Today's Fresh Food People, we're dedicated to caring for all local Australian communities. Our food rescue efforts not only support vulnerable people, but provide an opportunity for Australians to understand the country's stark hunger problem.
"We're asking Southern Shoalhaven customers who are in a position to do so, to join us in donating to the Woolworths Local Community Food Drive on their next grocery shop, by simply adding non-perishable items to our trolleys. By making a small donation, you will be helping the wellbeing of our local community, providing them with the essentials they need."
Southern Shoalhaven customers can donate in-store at Ulladulla and Woolworths Vincentia to the Woolworths Local Community Food Drive from November 2 until November 15.
