Described as an "amazingly successful return" by the Chair of the Organising Committee, the Shoalhaven River Festival swam back to Nowra after a two year hiatus.
David Fleeting said not only was it a successful return, but fears from the organising committee that the day wouldn't be as successful as years past were put to rest after an estimated 10,000 people enjoyed the day.
"It was an incredibly successful day," he said.
"We weren't sure how it was going to go because of COVID stopping the past two years, but it couldn't have gone better."
After days of rain and gloomy weather, the sun shone down on the eastern side of the Shoalhaven River, (the first time the event had been held on this part of the river) creating the perfect weather for the markets, art zone, entertainment, food stalls and water events.
While the event officially kicked off at 12.00pm, eager attendees were setting up picnic blankets hours before to grab the best spot to view water events such as raft racing, dragon boats, jet ski shows, tinnie float parade and one flying 'Aqua-Man'.
From 12.00pm all the way to 10.00pm, there wasn't a point where it wasn't chock-a-block full- David Fleeting, Organising Committee Chair
Talented community members took to the stage to entertain the attendees with songs and dance performances throughout the day.
Mr Fleeting said it was important for the festival to also pay respect to the indigenous community members.
"When organising the festival, we had a terrific relationship with the indigenous community and their presence during the event was very important to us," he said.
Smoking ceremonies and traditional dance demonstrations were held by indigenous community members on the floating pontoon stage, with Mr Fleeting saying "we couldn't have had the festival without them".
Children attending the event enjoyed show bag stalls, lolly tents and carnival rides - including the giant 'Fun Slide'.
"This event is about the community and children are as big a part of the community as adults, so seeing them enjoying rides made all volunteers extremely happy," Mr Fleeting said.
Here are some photos of the day:
The day concluded with a river light show, with Mr Fleeting saying the committee wanted the show to "highlight the old truss bridge which will soon be closed off to traffic".
"There has been a lot of discussion as to what should happen to the old bridge, but we think having things like light shows are important because it highlights the historic importance the bridge has had on our community," he said.
"It also helps that the light show was extremely impressive and we hope to grow it for future festivals."
While all attendees explored the markets with large smiles on their faces, it was clear to Mr Fleeting what his favourite part of the day was - just that, the smiling community.
"These events take a lot of work from a lot of people to put together," he said.
"This isn't a small festival, it's about $150,000 worth of work - so to see it all come together and to see everyone smiling and enjoying the day just makes it all so worth it."
Mr Fleeting thanked the huge team of community volunteers who took the time to help out with the show, saying "the festival simply wouldn't happen without them".
"The Shoalhaven City Council were also absolutely brilliant and so supportive, along with key sponsors like Macey Insurance Brokers who have been key sponsors of the festival for years," he said.
As the festival came to a close and thousands of happy community members and attendees began their trip home, there was one thing on the mind of David Fleeting.
"I cannot wait to do this again next year," he said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
