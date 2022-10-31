Shoalhaven Goes Gold Gala Dinner
Nowra Golf Club
Want an excuse to frock up? Come to the Shoalhaven Goes Gold Gala Dinner. Enjoy a great night out to support a wonderful cause - patients in the Chemo wards at the Shoalhaven and Milton Cancer Care Centres. Food will be provided from the White Sands Events chef Mat and attendees will enjoy music from Alibi Duo. Come on by from 6.00pm to 11.55pm on November 4 for a wonderful night out.
Currarong Art Trail
27 Walton Way, Currarong
Come and join in on Currarong's monthly walking Art Trail which provides a fabulous opportunity to explore the village while meeting their local participating artists and enjoying their creations. Their artists are looking forward to welcoming you into their homes, studios and workspaces on the first Saturday of every month from 10.00am to 2.00pm, with the next walk happening on November 5. Meet local artists in this beautiful village. If you're a fan of art or just interested, this day is perfect for you.
Mountain Ridge Wines Live Music
11 Coolangatta Road
Enjoy lunch and live music in a picturesque setting at Mountain Ridge Wines on the first Sunday of each month while enjoying lunch, wine or a cheese platter at the restaurant. A variety of South Coast bands, duos and solo artists come to play, with a different band or musician taking the stage each month. The next performance and wine day is on November 6 from 11.00am to 3.00pm. With good weather on the way for Sunday, this is the perfect way to spend a sunny day.
Bundanon Built Architecture Tour
Bundanon, 170 Riverside Rd Illaroo
Go behind the scenes and tour Bundanon's multi award-winning built environment. The Art Museum and the Bridge for creative learning have been celebrated widely since opening earlier this year. Sensitively embracing the existing landscape and its ecology, the design responds to current and future climatic conditions. Take your chance on November 5 from 11.00am to 12.30pm to check out this fantastic facility for yourself.
Berry Markets
Berry Showground
Berry Markets (also known as Country Fair) has approximately 200 stalls selling handmade and hand-produced products, arts and crafts, locally grown vegetables and produce, collectables, books, plants, leather goods, clothing and many other interesting stalls to browse. Have a walk through on Sunday November 6 and check out some local produce, you will definitely find something you like!
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
