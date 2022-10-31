Come and join in on Currarong's monthly walking Art Trail which provides a fabulous opportunity to explore the village while meeting their local participating artists and enjoying their creations. Their artists are looking forward to welcoming you into their homes, studios and workspaces on the first Saturday of every month from 10.00am to 2.00pm, with the next walk happening on November 5. Meet local artists in this beautiful village. If you're a fan of art or just interested, this day is perfect for you.