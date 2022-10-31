Update: October 31 11.50am
Just before 5.00pm October 30, emergency services were called to the intersection of the Princes Highway and Old Princes Highway, Falls Creek, following reports of a crash between a utility and a motorcycle.
The rider, a man aged 24, suffered several fractures and other injuries.
The man was airlifted to St George Hospital for treatment.
The driver involved in the crash stopped to assist, before providing a breath test which returned a negative result. The driver was not injured.
The incident closed the highway in both directions for one hour.
NSW Police say inquires are continuing.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
