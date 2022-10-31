South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Motorcycle accident on October 30 near Falls Creek sees rider injured

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated October 31 2022 - 1:14am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The rider was airlifted to St George Hospital. Picture Lucy Robertson.

Update: October 31 11.50am

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.