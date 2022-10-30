The Nowra Velo Club has begun a new era with new club colours and new club naming sponsors from this month.
The club welcomes Elite Energy and Ultimate Cycles to the club.
While Ultimate Cycles is a local bike shop catering to the Shoalhaven area and beyond, Elite Energy is a nation-wide sporting events organiser and promoter covering many disciplines in many locations including through the Pacific regions.
The club and the sponsors are delighted with the new colours that have been on display at the annual mountain championships at Woodhill and at the first round of the Donut Series on October 30.
This follows a generous sixteen year sponsorship from Optus Nowra that allowed the club to progress over those years supporting members travelling throughout Australia and internationally for competition along with allowing the club to upgrade required equipment and to train officials and traffic controllers.
The club is grateful to these businesses and the people involved for the support that is much needed by sporting bodies in this age.
