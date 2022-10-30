South Coast Register
Nowra Velo Club has begun a new era with new club colours

Updated October 30 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 11:49pm
NVC president, Mark Astley in the club's new colours. Picture supplied

The Nowra Velo Club has begun a new era with new club colours and new club naming sponsors from this month.

