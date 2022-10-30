A new city level dizzy clinic has opened on the South Coast, exploding in popularity and being the only one in the region.
'South Coast Dizzy Clinic' uses modern technology and was created to stop patients from having to travel to cities around the country to utilise this modern equipment.
Founder and practitioner Jordan Loveridge said he started the clinic to "give areas like Nowra an excellent health service."
"This is the only medical facility in the area which is dedicated to dizziness," he said.
Located in Nowra, the clinic will see anyone who is dizzy, has vertigo or has balance issues, according to Mr Loveridge.
"I spent time in professional sport and while in that industry, I saw a real need for a dedicated dizzy clinic in regional areas like the South Coast," he said.
Only being open for two months, Mr Loveridge has been amazed with the amount of patients he has seen come through the door.
"It's unbelievable," he said.
"About a third of the population of Australia get some form of dizziness in their life.
"We see so many people a week and our job is to determine what type of dizziness they have so we know how to fix it."
Due to the facility focusing purely on dizziness, Mr Loveridge uses technology which is usually only found at clinics in big cities like Sydney and Melbourne.
Some of this technology includes a goggle system, which is mainly used for treating vertigo.
Goggles are placed over the patients eyes, resulting in a pitch black sensation for them. Then, Mr Loveridge will inspect their eyes using an infrared camera which also records the eyes and produces pictures with "great detail".
The pictures are then sent off to clinics in cities for professors to view, which is made better with the accurate reading.
"This technology at the clinic connects regional areas to the big cities," Mr Loveridge said.
READ MORE:
Another big goal of the clinic is to "assist the health care system as much as we can", according to Mr Loveridge.
"We're helping local nose and throat specialists with their waitlists," he said.
The clinic will discuss with the specialists and view their waitlists. When they see patients who will ultimately be referred to a dizzy clinic, they take them off the list and bring them to their clinic.
"To see the ENT, you will have to wait ages," Mr Loveridge said.
"It's a matter of trying to offload some from that waitlist."
Due to the demand he has seen, Mr Loveridge's goal for the future is to open a clinic further down south in the Batemans Bay area.
"Right now, people from Batemans Bay are travelling to Nowra for treatment and where that is better than travelling to Sydney, I want them to be able to have the same clinic at their doorstep," he said.
"Really, my goal has always been to create this clinic where it is a one stop shop and this is what that is."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.