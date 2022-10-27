The Nowra Bridge project will soon see night works begin as work continues on the infrastructure.
Travellers and motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions which will come as a result of the night works in November, starting from Tuesday 1 November and concluding on Wednesday 30 November.
Transport NSW said work will be completed at night between 6.00pm and 7.00am, weather permitting, to "minimise impacts on motorists, and for the safety of workers".
The night works taking place in the month of November will include pavement work on the Princes Highway between Bridge Road and Moss Street, as well as pavement works at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Bridge Road.
During some of this work, access to and from Bridge Road will be restricted, however business and resident access will be maintained.
Transport NSW said the community will be informed of dates and impacts in advance.
Traffic will be temporarily changed as a result of the work. These changes include:
Electronic signs will also be put in place before and during these changes. Transport NSW said pedestrian access will be maintained during night works, however "there may be some changes".
Work is also continuing on completing the safety barriers running the length of the bridge, according to Project Manager Ryan Whiddon.
"We're now working on the barriers on each side, the railing that separates the traffic from the pedestrians on the bridge, as well as now back filling up to the bridge structure itself," he said.
Transport NSW has thanked the community for their patience while work is carried out.
The $342 million project is on track to be completed by mid 2024.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
