The Hungry Monkey's renowned burgers will see a radical colour change this weekend as part of the Pink Up Berry community initiative that supports Breast Cancer Awareness month.
This weekend (October 29 -30) the burger buns at the Hungry Monkey's Berry store will turn pink, with $1 from every burger sold over the weekend being donated to the McGrath Foundation.
These fundraising efforts stretch to the drinks menu as well with $1 from every strawberry milkshake and $2 from every marshmallow martini sold from the beginning of this week through to the end of October being donated to the cause too.
Hungry Monkey owners' Jack Alexander and Taylor Hudson said they are always looking for new ways to give back to the community and being part of this initiative was a "no-brainer."
"Seeing all the house and businesses come together to support such a great cause, it was definitely something we wanted to be a part of," Mr Alexander said.
"Being situated in a small town we obviously are always looking for new ways to show our support.
"We worked over a number of weeks workshopping a number of ideas before we settled on turning the burger buns pink."
"We've done other coloured buns in the past for other events but there's something about the pink, it's so eye-catching, you can't miss it," Mr Hudson said.
Each year the township of Berry shines a light on breast cancer in the community through the Pink Up initiative.
Pink ribbons hang from every inch of the town and many businesses get behind the event by doing special events in support of the McGrath foundation.
It's a cause that's close to home for the duo, with one of their team having battled breast cancer twice.
"We've got a fantastic lady who runs our office, accounts and payroll and she's fought the battle twice," Mr Alexander said.
"She's been lucky to come out the other side and she's living her best life.
"So this cause has a special place in our hearts because she's one of us, we are a family here and are always looking for ways to support one another."
Creating that fun and family atmosphere is at the heart of what Alexander and Hudson have tried to capture through the Hungry Monkey.
This stretches from the familial nature of their employees through to the experience their customers have when visiting the venue.
"The biggest thing we've learned since we started is to create a good culture," Mr Alexander said.
"That culture builds that family feeling and it creates a place where people want to come to work and want to work for each other."
"One of core values is to have fun at work, if you have happy staff then you'll have happy customers."
Make your way to Berry this weekend for not only a great meal but also to support a worthy cause that affects many Australians.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
