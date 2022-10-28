South Coast Register
The Hungry Monkey turns pink as part of Pink Up Berry community initiative

Sam Baker
Sam Baker
Updated October 28 2022 - 12:45am, first published 12:00am
The Hungry Monkey will donate profits from every burger sale this weekend to the McGrath Foundation. Picture supplied

The Hungry Monkey's renowned burgers will see a radical colour change this weekend as part of the Pink Up Berry community initiative that supports Breast Cancer Awareness month.

