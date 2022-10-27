"I thought you had to save at least a dozen lives to get one of these."
Bruce Whatley never expected to be nominated for NSW Senior Australian of the Year.
When he found out, he was understandably overwhelmed.
The south coast illustrator and author has enjoyed an illustrious career of thirty years in children's literature.
Picture books were a venture he started out of necessity, but continued for the joy, and an immense love of learning.
He recalls the early days of dressing up with his kids and wife Rosie Smith in outrageous costumes, snapping photos and sketching in their Berry backyard.
Trips to the Shoalhaven Zoo and the family dog were all sources of inspiration for Dr Whatley's books.
"It was so much fun, especially when [the kids] were young," he said.
"I'd be getting them dressed up as all kinds of people... Rosie became a queen, a nurse, a camel - my kids were in there, I'm in there as a giant.
"Our neighbours must have thought we were nuts, in the backyard in these weird costumes."
Though there was a method to the madness, and those dress-ups became beloved titles including The Ugliest Dog in the World, Whatley's Quest, and Looking for Crabs - just to name a few.
Over the decades, Dr Whatley has gone on to illustrate and write so many beloved stories, which have captivated the imaginations of young readers.
From Diary of a Wombat and his many subsequent collaborations with author Jackie French, to the titles written with Rosie Smith (Danny Da Vinci, Little White Dogs Can't Jump, Detective Donut), his illustrations and stories have had a massive impact.
The stories and pictures have lit up the faces and minds of young people for three decades.
Though Dr Whatley said he doesn't always realise it.
"I think as authors and illustrators, we sort of work in a little cave," he said.
"You get some feedback, but you don't really understand where it all goes.
"Since [the nomination] has been announced, I've had a lot of feedback from parents and other illustrators saying how much they've appreciated what I've done.
"That's been a very humbling experience."
Over the years Dr Whatley has constantly kept learning, both in artistic practice and in academics.
He earned his PhD for a ground breaking study combining art and neuroscience, titled Left Hand Right Hand: implications of ambidextrous image making.
Practicing himself, the right-handed Dr Whatley drew the series Flood, Fire, Cyclone (a collaboration with Jackie French) almost entirely with his non-dominant left hand, and the results were stunning.
Thirty years on, Dr Whatley continues to create children's books and has embraced all manner of drawing techniques - including some super high tech CGI.
Though these days he is focusing on art - painting and sculpting from his home in Vincentia.
Dr Whatley has "never had an exhibition in a real gallery", but said it's been a lifelong dream since his early career days in advertising (well before he started on children's books).
"I've put them on myself somewhere, just hired an empty shop and put on an exhibition," he said.
"I've always wanted to do it. I figure if I don't do it now, I'm never going to do it."
Over the past 18 months Dr Whatley has been painting and sculpting for an exhibition on grief and hope.
His goal is to exhibit a full set of works at the end of next year.
To see more of his works, check our Dr Bruce Whatley on Instagram - he's a big fan of the social media platform.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
