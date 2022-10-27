By day he's working on helicopters, and by night, Jesse Rixon is Albatross Musical Theatre's breakout star.
The young Navy man joins a stellar cast in Mamma Mia, opening at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this Friday (October 28).
Starring as Sky - the husband-to-be of leading lady Sophie (Morgan Dootson) - Mamma Mia marks Mr Rixon's second ever appearance with AMTC, but he's been waiting in the wings for much longer.
"Through school I really enjoyed doing audio technician and stage crew, and just watching from the wings," Mr Rixon said.
"I just really really wanted to get out there...
"Joining my first production earlier in the year - doing Annie was when I realised how much fun I was having, and wanted to come back for as many shows as I can."
The keen newbie co-stars alongside some of the Shoalhaven's community theatre veterans, including Morgan Dootson as Sophie, Rebecca Jarvis (Donna), James Ebdon (Sam), Luke Bizeray (Bill), Naomi Dootson (Rosie), and Harmony Dyer (Ali).
Professional actors Rachel Rientis (Tanya), Claire Honeywood (Lisa), and Christopher McKay (Eddie) have also jumped on board; they each call the Shoalhaven home and love their community theatre.
Rounding out the leading cast is debutante Daniel Layson, who shines in the role of Pepper, and fellow newbie Ben Martin as Harry.
Mr Layson has been waiting years to step into the spotlight; he was previously cast as Simon in the cancelled AMTC production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Mr Martin joined AMTC as part of the Annie ensemble earlier this year. In his day job as a firefighter, he is said to be notorious for belting out ABBA tunes at the station.
Albatross' Mamma Mia is a delight: everyone's favourite ABBA hits, backed up by an ensemble absolutely on point in every element, from costume to dance moves and vocals.
In total the show features around 50 cast members, and countless volunteers behind the scenes to make it all happen.
The show is a must for Shoalhaven ABBA fans of all ages.
Leading lady Morgan Dootson put it best, saying she's playing her dream role and having a blast.
"The cast is amazing. We're all having so much fun on stage," she said.
"The costumes are amazing, the music sounds fantastic, and everyone's really honed in on their vocals. We're really prepared for this and are having the best time ever.
"If you love ABBA, you'll totally love this."
Mamma Mia premieres at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday (October 27).
The show will run for six nights, finishing on November 6.
Get your tickets from Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre: available online or at the box office.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
