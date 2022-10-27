A Nowra woman has pleaded guilty to one charge of assault officer in execution of duty, one charge of resist officer in execution of duty and one charge of excluded person fail to leave premises when required.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on October 25, Ellen Rombouts, 56, resisted arrest and assaulted an officer after becoming intoxicated on licensed premises and refusing to leave.
The court heard the incident, which took place on June 25, began after Rombouts had consumed seven Chardonnays in a standard wine glass and harassed a group of fellow patrons.
Police documents presented in court stated a patron complained to a staff member about Rombouts' behaviour toward the group, with the staff member asking the defendant to leave the premises.
Rombouts ignored the request and after being asked to leave a further 19 times, laid on the floor.
The court heard when police arrived on the scene, they too asked Rombouts to get up and leave, however she continued to refuse.
Police documents presented to court stated police lifted the defendant off the ground, resulting in her hitting a police officer, missing their face and pulling away from their arms.
Police took Rombouts to her residence, informing her she would be receiving a court notice, according to the police documents.
READ MORE:
Solicitor Emma Harrison represented the defendant in court and said Rombouts was "sorry for her actions".
Rombouts presented Magistrate Lisa Viney with a letter which the magistrate said apologised for Rombouts' actions, commended police officers for the work they do and acknowledged she has a problem with alcohol.
Solicitor Emma Harrison said Rombouts has since been attending rehab, further saying it has been successful.
Magistrate Viney said, "you will end up in jail if you do not change".
Magistrate Viney sentenced Rombouts to a 12 month conditional release order for the resist officer in execution of duty charge, fined her $500 for the assault officer in execution of duty charge and fined her $750 for the excluded person fail to leave premises charge.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.