South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Court

Nowra woman Ellen Rombouts admits to drinking problem after incident on licensed premises

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated October 27 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 10:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scales of justice. Picture from file.

A Nowra woman has pleaded guilty to one charge of assault officer in execution of duty, one charge of resist officer in execution of duty and one charge of excluded person fail to leave premises when required.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.