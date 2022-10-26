Nowra's Salt Safe Shelter will reopen in a few days after two funding donations were made.
The Shoalhaven Ex-Services Group has given Salt Care, who runs the shelter, $40 000 and Shoalhaven City Council will provide $20 000 which means homeless people will have somewhere to stay.
The shelter will reopen on Tuesday, November 1.
Salt's Chief Executive Officer Peter Dover said the funding will mean he can guarantee that the Shelter will stay open until January 2023.
The shelter, due to funding issues was forced to close recently - meaning many people were forced out onto the streets.
The Shoalhaven Ex-Services Group was happy to support such an important facility.
Chief Executive Officer of Shoalhaven Ex-Services Group, Bernie Brown, said Salt needed to be supported.
"I've been following the recent struggles of Salt Care trying to obtain government funding to continue their great work with the homeless shelter," he said,
"It took a quick call to our chairman, and an email around to our supportive board of directors, to sign off on funding to keep Safe Shelter going past Christmas.
"We care for the Shoalhaven, every person, every time, in everything we do, it's our mission and our values grow from that."
Mr Dover would like to thank the Shoalhaven Ex-Services Group and council for the support.
He also had a meeting this week with the NSW Minister for Families and Communities Natasha Maclaren-Jones.
Mr Dover, said the meeting was fruitful, but no funding offer was tabled.
The minister is looking into areas to help Salt keep the shelter open.
"We will get something out of them," Mr Dover said.
Meanwhile, the Shoalhaven Ex-Services Group recently granted $50,000 to the Nowra Community Food Store to purchase of a new delivery van.
"We've had our directors and employees out in the community, not just handing out cheques, but lending a hand, driving deliveries and food pick-ups for the Nowra Community Food Store," Mr Brown said.
Mr Brown is keen to spread the word of club's vital work with the community.
"There are very few sporting teams that take to the park without a Club sponsorship or play on a ground, field or surface maintained by their local club," he said.
"We [clubs] provide emergency shelter, community facilities and meeting places for everyone. The role of clubs in our regions too often goes uncelebrated.
"We need to continue to promote our unique position as a community asset and tell our stories".
