Nowra's Salt Safe Shelter to reopen

Updated October 26 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 10:47pm
People will no longer have to live in tents when Nowra's Safe Shelter reopens. Picture supplied

Nowra's Salt Safe Shelter will reopen in a few days after two funding donations were made.

