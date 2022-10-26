After two years, the Shoalhaven River Festival is back offering various activities and entertainment.
Running on Saturday October 29 from 12.00pm to 10.00pm, the event which took a COVID-19 break will be making a splash in the community once more, but what can attendees expect to see?
It wouldn't be the 'River Festival' without some river activities.
From 12.15pm, water activities kick off along Riverview road and Wharf road.
Ranging from Dragon Boats, a raft race and paddle boarding demonstrations, and many other activities as the day goes on, the sunny day expected on the date is perfect for all sorts of fun river games.
There will be things to do on the dry land next to the river too, with entertainment to keep everyone enjoying their day.
At 1.15pm, main stage entertainment kicks off, with various shows happening throughout the day.
The region's best local talent including local bands, singers and dancers will be showing off their talents to the attendees, making this already fun day even better.
Want to check out what the region's local artists can do? The 'Artzone' will do just that.
Have a chat with local artists, see the fantastic art installations and enjoy creative activities.
The 'Artzone' will run from 12.00pm to 10.00pm.
See the amazing raft creations made by members of the community as they sail down the Shoalhaven River.
The river will be lit up with multiple colours, creating a jaw dropping image that needs to be seen to be believed.
What a way to finish the day too, with the light spectacular kicking off at 9.40pm.
Community run markets will also be on offer for attendees to browse and support the region by purchasing a thing or two.
Handmade ceramics, art, candles, jewellery, handbags, photography, local food are just some of the things available at the markets.
The markets will run from 12.00pm to 10.00pm.
At 7.15pm, a smoking ceremony will take place on a floating stage on the river, giving respect to the indigenous elders of the area, as well as indigenous dancing putting on a show on the stage.
A full schedule of the day can be seen below:
If you would like to get involved in the event as a a group, business, boat owner, musician or keen volunteer, contact the Shoalhaven River Festival team by clicking here.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
