Tourism Australia's budget was slashed in the recent 2023 federal budget, but how will this affect the South Coast tourism industry?
The budget will fall from $214 million to $178 million in 2023 before dropping further to $176 million by 2025.
It was a decision made in the recent 2023 federal budget and a decision Michelle Bishop, owner of Bangalay Luxury Villas in Shoalhaven Heads says is a "concerning" one.
"Tourism Australia has always supported us," she said.
During COVID-19, Tourism Australia assisted businesses in the industry along the South Coast by improving domestic travel to the regions and advertising the areas.
The Shoalhaven became a hotspot for domestic travellers during a time of closed off international boarders due to this support, according to Mrs Bishop.
"I really do think the influx of domestic visitation on the South Coast is really a testament to the amazing work that Tourism Australia has done," she said.
Now, with the world reopening, Tourism Australia was set to support businesses like Bangalay Luxury Villas by assisting them in re-entering the international space, however with the new cuts to their funding, Mrs Bishop is concerned this will become a difficult task.
"We just don't know how this is going to affect the business just yet," she said.
"I will be watching very closely over the next few weeks to see how this decision is going to affect the tourism industry along the South Coast and whether entering the international market again will take a hit."
According to Mrs Bishop, Tourism Australia will need to re-evaluate and make "tough decisions."
"We don't know what they are going to have to cut, but this is the last thing the industry needed coming out of COVID-19," she said.
Federal member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips said the Albanese Government has made "a significant investment in our tourism and travel sector."
"There has been no reduction to Tourism Australia's regular appropriation," she said.
"I can assure local tourism providers that Tourism Australia's new global Come and Say G'Day campaign is fully funded and will continue rolling out to key international markets, benefiting local tourism operators on the South Coast."
Budget papers justified the decision to slash Tourism Australia's budget, stating it was "due to the temporary nature of the government's additional tourism marketing campaigns as international travel resumes."
The 2023 budget, according to the Treasurer Jim Chalmers, had to make some "hard decisions for hard times."
"When you provide cost of living relief, if you do it in an excessive way or indiscriminate way, you risk pushing inflation up even further and interest rates up even further," Mr Chalmers said.
"That's the challenge that we grapple with as a government."
Tourism Australia is yet to release a statement regarding the budget cut.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
