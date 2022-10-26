Family of six faces homelessness - again

A Worrigee man is reeling at the reality that he could soon be homeless - again.
The clock is ticking for Craig and Bianca* and their four children who are due to be evicted from their Worrigee rental home on November 1.
They have nowhere to go, no options, and are running out of hope.
What's more, their social housing provider also doesn't have a solution.
For the family, it's a case of history repeating itself, and they are scared of what could happen next.
"Everybody's waking up sweating from stress," Craig said.
"We're at the point where we've got days and we have to get out of the house.
"I'm thinking to myself: what happens here?"
READ MORE:
Twelve years ago the family was on the front page of the South Coast Register.
Hit hard by the Global Financial Crisis, Craig was bankrupt and the family had been sleeping in their car.
By October 2010, they were facing their final days in emergency accommodation, about to be turned out on the streets once more.
After publication of their plight, Housing NSW intervened at the eleventh hour and put the family into social housing: the four-bedroom Worrigee rental, where they have lived ever since.
During their tenancy, Southern Cross Housing took over from Housing NSW, but the family were able to remain in place.
Up until this year, they had housing security.
READ MORE:
However, the family was notified earlier this year and told that they would need to vacate the property.
The family was initially given three months, but that was extended to nine months.
With the deadline now imminent, and the housing affordability and availability crisis on their doorstep, the family could soon be out on the street - again.
With nowhere to go, Craig said his family is between a rock and a hard place.
If they were to stay put, he said the matter would go to tribunal, and they'd have to endure the process - and its consequences.
If they left, they would abandon the life they have rebuilt and most of their possessions.
He said the family could be blacklisted as tenants if they stay, or be physically removed and end up living in the car, just like they were 12 years ago.
"We're living days away from being kicked out of that place," Craig said.
Craig noted that on October 31 there would be a lot of happy people in his neighbourhood as they door knocked for Halloween.
But for his family reality will be the scariest thing as they could be out on the street the next day.
"I'm going to be nervous as hell," he said, "because on the first of November, if we have nowhere to go, I'll be waiting for the sheriff to come in and say 'get out'.
"I've had that, I've been through that emotion, and I am scared today."
Southern Cross Housing said they could not comment on individual client situations.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.