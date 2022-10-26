The wet weather has taken its toll on the local cricket season but there is still a bit happening.
The Shoalhaven District Cricket Association has just named a strong side for its Creighton Cup match, while Ulladulla United product Matthew Gilkes has been amongst the runs, including a record breaking effort for the University of New South Wales Cricket Club - the Bumble Bees
Gilkes recently became the first Bee to make two lots of first grade 200s.
His innings in the Sydney first grade competition recently against Eastern Suburbs was something to behold.
The star batter made 201 runs off 150 balls which included 15 boundaries and 12 sixes.
Gilkes only needed two sessions to smash the runs and the Bees chased down 375 runs in 90 overs.
He also batted well in a recent Sheffield Shield for the Blues and hit 70 odd and then made 49 runs.
Meanwhile, the Shoalhaven Creighton Cup side for the November 5 match against the Highlands at Bradman Oval has a nice and powerful look about.
North Nowra's Justin Weller will captain the side and will be out to do a job with both bat and ball.
Bomaderry's Kealan Blattner is the vice captain and his damaging ability with the bat is sure to worry the Highlands.
In general the Shoalhaven looks well balanced and contains many match winners.
The team is:
Justin Weller/ North Nowra - Captain
Kealan Blattner/ Bomaderry - Vice Captain
Nathan Tyrrell/ Shoalhaven Exservicemens
Travis Roth/ Bomaderry
Hyeon Parsons/ North Nowra
Darren O'connell/ Shoalhaven Exservicemens
Luke Jones/ Shoalhaven Exservicemens
Harminder Singh/ Shoalhaven Exservicemens
Harley Bell/ Bomaderry
Tom Fletcher/ Berry
Max Carr-McCarron/ Berry
