Discussions between Manyana community members and the Land and Environment Court have taken place regarding a proposed development at Inyadda Drive.
The proposed development consists of 100 residential lots to be built in Northern Manyana, with a development application submitted on January 19 2022.
Members from community group 'Manyana Matters' said the development would "ruin the coastal village," with the proposed development taking away bushland in the northern part of the town.
Member of 'Manyana Matters', Peter Bartlett said the costal village will change too much if the development goes ahead.
"We don't have enough amenities for the amount of people who live here now, let alone hundreds of new people," he said.
Speaking directly to representatives from the Land and Environment Court, community members said the development does not consider the endangered animals which call the bushland home.
Bill Eager, resident of Manyana for 37 years and President of the Environmental Association said the town is home to endangered bird species, including the Hooded Plover, Little Tern, Pied Oyster Catcher and Sooty Oyster Catcher.
This development should not go ahead.- Bill Eager
Resident Liz Jefferies loves to watch the native animals in her yard, however after the 2019-20 Black Summer Fires, the animals began to disappear - however they are now starting to come back.
"I was out hanging up my washing and a Kangaroo thought it would join me in the yard," she said.
"It's such a beautiful thing and it hasn't happened since the fires."
Mrs Jefferies is concerned should the development go ahead, these animals will disappear once more.
"This is such a beautiful small community and it needs to say that way," she said.
Mr Bartlett said he doesn't understand who they (Shoalhaven City Council) expect to move to the area.
"These are homes they're building for families, but there is nothing here for them," he said.
"There's one shop, no schools and that's why it's so nice for people like us, but not people starting a family.
"To change and put all that in would absolutely ruin this place."
Updates are yet to come to the community from the Land and Environment Court's office, however the Manyana community are hopeful their voices in the discussion will show the Court they do not want this development in their town.
"I am yet to meet someone in this town that wants it to go ahead," Mr Bartlett said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
