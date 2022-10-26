Nowra's Chantelle Gauci has ended her 2022 powerlifting campaign on a high.
She has set a new Australian deadlift record in her weight class of 67.5kg in the Open Women's category in Melbourne.
The competition Gauci participated in was hosted by World Raw Powerlifting and was called Power of the Women 2 (POW2).
The women's only competition saw more than 40 female competitors battle it out, with all the money raised going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Gauci competed in the push/pull category which saw her attempt heavy lifts in both the bench press and the deadlift.
"After successfully pulling my deadlift attempt at 170kg; which was my previous competition max, I felt really confident heading into the record attempt," Gauci said.
The young powerlifter successfully pulled the record 176.5kg deadlift, with a 6kg personal best (PB) being a massive achievement, let alone it setting a new Australian record.
"It's always nerve-wracking going for a record or PB but the atmosphere on the day was so incredible," she said.
"I was surrounded by 40 other strong female athletes and coaches who were all so encouraging every time I hit the platform."
Gauci entered the competition from an unfortunate result at Nationals where a back injury stopped her from competing at the level she wanted to.
It was a blow to the athlete who had worked tirelessly for months heading into the competition but she took it on the chin and rehabbed diligently before entering into the POW2.
"It's always super tough mentally to come back from an injury, but injuries happen and it's how you handle it moving forward that matters most," she said.
"I'm still not 100 per cent, but I couldn't be happier with how this competition went after such a devastating result last comp."
Gauci entered the competition "just for fun" and to help "reignite the passion" she has for the sport.
The competition also gave her a chance to compete with her best friend who flew across from WA to take part in her first ever competition.
"I was going down mainly to support her," Gauci said.
"I didn't prep at all for this comp so I wasn't nervous or stressed going in. I had zero expectations."
It's obvious that sometimes going in without those expectations in your head you can end up bringing out the best in yourself.
Gauci credited her diligent training but also the empowering and supportive group of women she was competing alongside that helped her to perform at her best, with the powerlifter citing that as a personal highlight for herself.
"It was so incredible to watch so many strong women supporting and uplifting each other. It's a very empowering environment," she said.
"There were athletes as young as 16 and 17 years of age competing."
After her record-setting performance Gauci said she plans to have a relaxing off-season to rest and recover before she goes back to building up her numbers up further next year.
One thing for sure, is the drive and want to succeed is there with the powerlifter already setting her sights on her next competition.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
