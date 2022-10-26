Bypass roads and health services are among this year's federal budget wins for the Gilmore electorate.
Federal treasurer Jim Chalmers delivered the new budget on Tuesday night (October 25) - the second of this year, but the first for the new Labor government.
Mr Chalmers endorsed it as a "solid, suitable and sensible" budget for challenging times which "readies the nation for the future".
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips introduced the region's major budget items; in a statement she said the funding allocated for services and infrastructure on the south coast were a direct response to community priorities.
"[This] Budget sees millions of dollars in local infrastructure delivered, like the Milton Ulladulla Bypass, the Nowra Bypass, a full headspace for Kiama, a Radiation Therapy Centre in Moruya and a Eurobodalla Emergency Operations Precinct," the statement read.
"I know that local people need help getting back on their feet - we want help with everyday costs, we want local roads fixed, serious action to address our escalating housing crisis and improvements to the health system.
"This Budget delivers that in spades."
Here's where federal funds will go across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla:
$1.8 million will go towards radiation therapy at the new hospital; this funding is allocated for 2024 and 2025.
The funding will stay in a reserve until the federal government settles final details with the NSW Government.
The community has long campaigned for radiation therapy to be included in the hospital.
In this financial year 2022-23, there will be $100 million spent to roll out urgent care clinics Australia-wide.
Over the next four years that spend will be $235 million.
Mrs Phillips has confirmed Batemans Bay will be part of the roll out.
Urgent Care Clinics will give access to a doctor or a nurse when they require urgent but not life-threatening care, thus easing pressure on hospital emergency departments.
The clinics will be open during extended business hours with no appointments required, and will be covered by Medicare.
Over the next three years, the federal government will spend $22.5 million to build Waminda's Birthing on Country Centre of Excellence.
The maternity service for First Nations mothers is set to revolutionise culturally and medically safe care for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and their families.
Already, Waminda is facilitating about 70-80 births per year. With increased staff numbers and sufficient funding, that number is anticipated to exceed 100 at the future Birthing on Country Centre.
The federal government will spend $47.7 million over the next four years to reinstate Medicare Benefits Schedule item 288: telehealth psychiatry.
Without the service, patients in the Shoalhaven had no other options, aside from the emergency department; one local general practice has campaigned hard to get this service back in the budget.
$752 million is allocated for the Milton-Ulladulla Bypass in this budget.
This funding has been rolled over from the previous federal budget, "to ensure this project is delivered as quickly as possible", Mrs Phillips said.
$32 million will go to pre-planning works for the future Nowra Bypass.
Before the election, Mrs Phillips initially made a $5 million commitment to fund this first part of the project; the figure was later increased.
It is expected the NSW state government will chip in $8 million to the Nowra bypass early works.
The Federal Government will give $40 million to Shoalhaven City Council, to fix local roads around the city.
This was part of an election commitment from Mrs Phillips.
The original funding commitment outlined $8 million for Forest Rd; $5 million for Callala Beach Rd; $6 million for Callala Bay Rd; $14 million for Culburra Rd; $5m for the Worrigee intersection and $2 million for the Callala Bay intersection.
A single, purpose-built operations centre will be built in Moruya. It will enable emergency services to plan for and respond to disasters more efficiently.
Ahead of the election, Mrs Phillips committed $25 million to the build.
$971,000 will go towards fireproofing communications infrastructure at both South Durras and Mt Wandera in the Eurobodalla.
During Black Summer, the area was decimated and communications were cut when power poles burnt down. The region spent six days with no phone, radio, EFTPOS, or emergency broadcasting.
Over the next three years, $40 million will be spent on the national Mobile Black Spot Program.
For the Gilmore electorate, known black spots including along the Princes Highway from Ulladulla to Tuross Head, and in Worrigee, Kangaroo Valley, and Lilli Pilli (Batemans Bay) will be addressed.
On top of that, the budget papers outline $20 million will go towards 'an independent audit of mobile coverage to better identify black spots and guide investment priorities'. That money will be spent over the next five years.
The Maloneys Beach community will be one of 400 small towns nation-wide to receive a community battery.
Under the Powering Australia - Community Batteries for Household Solar program, the Federal Government will spend $224.3 over the next four years.
Community Infrastructure, Shoalhaven
$7.5 million will go towards the new Sanctuary Point Library, and $638,000 to expanding Jindelara Cottage - Ulladulla's accommodation for people with a disability.
$1.5 million is allocated to the Shoalhaven under the Urban Rivers and Catchments program.
According to the budget papers, the program will spend $91.1 million nationally over 6 years 'to improve local waterways, fund activities that restore the natural habitats of aquatic species and create recreational spaces for local communities.'
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
