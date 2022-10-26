Nowra's Eclipse Taekwondo exponents continue to push well above their weight at every level.
The local club, with its leadership and talent pool, is pushing it to be one of the NSW's best.
It's an exciting time for the club with the official date being released for the 2023 South Coast Open Taekwondo Champions which will go ahead in April next year, with great optimism in the club that it will be one of the best instalments yet.
7th Dan Head Instructor and event organiser Dale Bryce said everyone is super excited ahead of the event and are ready to showcase the rich talent pool of the Shoalhaven.
"We can't wait for the South Coast Open it's going to be absolutely unbelievable," Bryce said.
The championships will see athletes travel from across the country to Nowra, which will be a showcase of the top Australian taekwondo talent.
"Last year we had around 300 to 400 competitors from all over the country participate," Bryce said.
This number while already impressive is even more so with the obstacles the team has faced in recent years with both the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters such as the floods.
"Obviously it was hard with the floods, a lot of clubs were unable to make it," he said.
"This year we are looking forward to a lot more interstate clubs coming and we are just very excited for the event."
Bryce has a decorated career in the sport of Taekwondo, having represented Australia at the highest level many times, while taking home a plethora of hardware throughout his martial arts journey.
He will not be participating at the championships, due to the organisational role he has taken on.
Bryce currently holds the role of NSW Event Manager for Taekwondo and will already have his work cut out for him with getting the event to run smoothly.
While the South Coast Open isn't until next year, the local club have a significant amount on their plate as they rap up their 2022 campaign.
In a month, a team of 15 will travel to Queensland to contest the Australian Masters, and then soon after a team of 10 will make their way to Bendigo for the National Titles.
"We've really put together a strong group for both the masters and nationals with some really strong local talent," Bryce said.
"The team for nationals is made up of a group of really talented athletes who all won their respective divisions at the State Titles."
Eclipse Taekwondo continue to set the example on and off the mat, and represent just how much a local club can achieve.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
