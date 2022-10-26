South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Eclipse Taekwondo set dates for 2023 South Coast Open Taekwondo Championships

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated October 26 2022 - 2:49am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Eclipse Taekwondo team with their medals after their superb performance at the NSW Championships. Picture supplied

Nowra's Eclipse Taekwondo exponents continue to push well above their weight at every level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.